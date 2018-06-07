Share |

Summer White Out - Sioux Falls

Jun 7, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for the Fourth Annual Summer White Out fundraiser to benefit Ground Works-Midwest/SD Agriculture in the Classroom and all that we do throughout the community!

Guests will enjoy a night out at Blue Haven Barn & Gardens with hors d'oeuvres by Chef Amy & Chef Shonna, beverages and live music by The Hegg Brothers. A raffle drawing of incredible packages will take place and guests will also have the opportunity to sponsor part of a garden by making a donation. 


Funds raised at the event will help to:

• To continue the creation of “cutting edge” education resources

• To provide teacher training & coaching

• To expand the numbers of school teaching gardens & camps

• To launch a 4th grade SDAITC curriculum statewide by fall 2018

• To initiate a volunteer training program

White attire is absolutely encouraged!

Fee: $35.00


Location:   Blue Haven Barn & Gardens
Map:   46594 268th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
Phone:   605-201-5549
Email:   cindy@groundworksmidwest.org
Website:   http://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-annual-summer-white-out-tickets-43549861809

