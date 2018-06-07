Summer White Out - Sioux Falls
Jun 7, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for the Fourth Annual Summer White Out fundraiser to benefit Ground Works-Midwest/SD Agriculture in the Classroom and all that we do throughout the community!
Guests will enjoy a night out at Blue Haven Barn & Gardens with hors d'oeuvres by Chef Amy & Chef Shonna, beverages and live music by The Hegg Brothers. A raffle drawing of incredible packages will take place and guests will also have the opportunity to sponsor part of a garden by making a donation.
Funds raised at the event will help to:
• To continue the creation of “cutting edge” education resources
• To provide teacher training & coaching
• To expand the numbers of school teaching gardens & camps
• To launch a 4th grade SDAITC curriculum statewide by fall 2018
• To initiate a volunteer training program
White attire is absolutely encouraged!
Fee: $35.00
|Location:
|Blue Haven Barn & Gardens
|Map:
|46594 268th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
|Phone:
|605-201-5549
|Email:
|cindy@groundworksmidwest.org
|Website:
|http://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-annual-summer-white-out-tickets-43549861809
All Dates:
