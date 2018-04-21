Student Research Symposium - Sioux Falls
Apr 21, 2018 - Apr 22, 2018
The Arthur Olsen Symposium, a gathering that fosters and celebrates student research, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Presentations will showcase student work from departments across campus. View last year's student presentations and poster presentations. The 2017 Symposium featured a keynote by Dr. David Myers, professor of psychology at Hope College, on "Science and Reason in a Post-Truth Age," at 10 a.m. in Kresge Recital Hall.
All Dates:
Student research presentations.
