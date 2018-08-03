Storybook Land Theatre at the Granary: Curious George
Aug 3, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Join us again this summer at the Granary as Storybook Land Theatre
goes on the road with its production of "Curious George: The Golden Meatball!"
Enjoy the artful outdoors on the Granary campus and sit under a canopy of shade trees
while the SBLT performers entertain you with this children's classic. Fun for all ages!
The Granary staff encourage you to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
The Granary galleries will be open and beverages will be available for sale.
Modern restrooms onsite.
|Location:
|Granary Rural Cultural Center Campus
|Map:
|40161 128th St, Groton, SD 57441
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Email:
|patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.granaryfinearts.org
All Dates:
Aug 3, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Come early for parking and to visit the Granary galleries.
The Storybook Land Theatre performs at the Granary Rural Cultural Center on Friday, August 3 at 1pm.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.