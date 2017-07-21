Share |

Storybook Land Festival - Aberdeen

Jul 21, 2017 - Jul 22, 2017

Children’s authors and storytellers, entertainment, arts and crafts, music and food.


Location:   Wylie Park
Map:   2310 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7015
Email:   prf@aberdeen.sd.us
Website:   http://www.aberdeen.sd.us/771/Storybook-Land-Festival

All Dates:
Jul 21, 2017 - Jul 22, 2017

Children’s authors and storytellers, entertainment, arts and crafts, music and food.
Wylie Park
Wylie Park 57401 2310 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS