Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison

Aug 23, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Featuring Minneapolis Moline. Parades, the largest flea market in the area, steam and horse threshing, saw mill and machinery demonstrations, tractor pulls, train and carousel rides, musical entertainment, exhibits, food and family fun.


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Email:   info@prairievillage.org
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org/jamboree/

