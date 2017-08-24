Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison
Aug 24, 2017 - Aug 27, 2017
Featuring Allis-Chalmers tractors, trucks and cars. Parades, the largest flea market in the area, steam and horse threshing, saw mill and machinery demonstrations, tractor pulls, train and carousel rides, musical entertainment, exhibits, food and family fun.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/jamboree/
All Dates:
