Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay VR Experience - Sioux Falls

Dec 15, 2017 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Ready to fix BB-8 and other droids? Become a Resistance mechanic in the new VR experience, Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay, created by ILMxLAB, powered by Nissan. Join the resistance and visit Billion Nissan of Sioux Falls at 4400 West 12th Street between 10am and 6pm Friday, December 15th and Saturday, December 16th. Guests can also enjoy complimentary food, beverages and giveaways both days. This will be the public’s only opportunity to experience this exclusive deal in the entire state of South Dakota!