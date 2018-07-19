Stampede Rodeo - Burke
Jul 19, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018
Trail drive of Longhorn cattle down Main Street, rodeos, cowboy breakfast and cook-out, Stampede Idol contest, crows nest seat auction, entertainment and rodeo.
July 18: trail ride
July 19: cattle drive
July 21: chuck wagon and rodeo
July 22: chuck wagon and rodeo
|Location:
|Burke Stampede Arena
|Map:
|Burke, SD 57523
|Phone:
|605-830-2083
|Website:
|http://www.burkestampederodeo.com
All Dates:
Jul 19, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018
Rodeo, cattle drive down main street and more!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.