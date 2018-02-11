Stained Glass Concert - Sioux Falls
Feb 11, 2018 2:30 pm
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings inspirational music to the community.
|Location:
|Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
|Map:
|5500 E 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/sg-021118/#.Wft5pFtSyUk
All Dates:
