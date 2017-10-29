Stained Glass Concert - Sioux Falls
Oct 29, 2017 2:30 pm
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings inspirational music to the community.
|Location:
|Spirit of Peace Church
|Map:
|6509 Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/1706/#.WWzv24TyuBU
All Dates:
Oct 29, 2017 2:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.