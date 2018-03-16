St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration - Deadwood
Olympics, parade, music and food. Pub crawl registration is on Saturday the 17th at 10:30 a.m till 2:30 p.m. crawl is 2:30 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. Leprechaun Olympics is held on Friday the 16th registration starting at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The events will start then at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. parade will start Saturday at 12 p.m.
|Location:
|Deadwood
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodpubcrawl.com
All Dates:
