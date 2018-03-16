Share |

St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration - Deadwood

Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 17, 2018

Olympics, parade, music and food. Pub crawl registration is on Saturday the 17th at 10:30 a.m till 2:30 p.m. crawl is 2:30 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. Leprechaun Olympics is held on Friday the 16th registration starting at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The events will start then at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. parade will start Saturday at 12 p.m.


Location:   Deadwood
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://www.deadwoodpubcrawl.com

All Dates:
Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 17, 2018

Events celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Deadwood
Deadwood 57732 Deadwood, SD 57732

