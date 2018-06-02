Spring Volksmarch - Crazy Horse
Jun 2, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
A rare opportunity for a 10K hike up to the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse Memorial
|Map:
|12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-4681
|Website:
|http://crazyhorsememorial.org/
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
Hike up the Crazy Horse Memorial.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.