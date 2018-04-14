Share |

Spring Fling Home & Garden Show - Hot Springs

Apr 14, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Home & garden show. Admission fee is either $1.00 or a can of food to donate to the food pantry.


Location:   Mueller Civic Center
Map:   801 South 6th Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-4140
Website:   http://www.hotsprings-sd.com/

All Dates:
