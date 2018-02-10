Spearfish Chocolate Festival 2018

Feb 10, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

This is the perfect place to come with friends! Over 40 local vendors, food, wine, chocolate and goodies just in time for Valentine's Day. We will have 10 items that can be bid on with purchased tickets. The famous chocolate fountain will also be set up to enjoy for free. Proceeds will benefit a local charity.

Admission: $5 good-will donation