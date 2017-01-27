Space School Musical - Sioux Falls

Jan 27, 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This is the Center for the Arts' sixth all-abilities production and the third children’s musical! Space School Musical was adapted by Dakota Players, working in conjunction with NASA's Discovery and New Frontiers Programs. Here's the story:



Hannah and Hayden are trying to finish their science project - a model of the solar system. But there’s a problem: it’s due tomorrow, and they’re not finished yet, and it’s past their bedtime. How will they get it done? With a little help from her friends – the most talented troupe in the Milky Way!



Join Hannah and Hayden on a trip through the solar system in this ultra-cool edu-tainment “hip-hopera” that is out of this world! Move and groove along with the planets, moons, meteors, comets, asteroids and even some rockin’ scientists as they sing, dance and serve up the freshest facts in the galaxy.



Curtain time is 7 p.m. at Edith Mortensen Theatre at Augustana College. Theater doors will open at 6:30pm.

Fee: $10 adults, $5 students, 5 and under free