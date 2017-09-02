Share |

Southern Hills Triathlon - Hot Springs

Sep 2, 2017

Olympic distance triathlon, sprint triathlon, duathlon and kids’ courses. Register at active.com.


Location:   Angostura Recreation Area Breakers Beach
Map:   13157 Angostura View Estates Rd, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-3494
Email:   southernhillstriathlon@yahoo.com
Website:   http://www.friendsofthehotspringspubliclibrary.weebly.com/southern-hills-triathlon.html

