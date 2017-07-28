South Dakota Yoga Conference - Deadwood

Jul 28, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017

Gather together with local yogis, yoginis, and yoga teachers, and immerse in a weekend of power, joy, connectedness, and meaningful experiences. ​

Broaden your yoga experience, lead by the varied and talented teachers of SD. Feel renewed, refreshed, and ready to radiate your love, peace, and joy.

SDYC2017 offers you 8 sessions of yoga, 2 outdoor sessions, and an evening Kirtan. Each yoga session offers a variety of 3-4 classes taught by presenters from across SD and are 75-90 minutes in length. Outdoor sessions are an opportunity to get out and enjoy what the Black Hills have to offer (may or may not be yoga), and the Kirtan is a beautiful Saturday evening social event.

Friday evening's Welcome Social will take place after the first session of the weekend. Come together and enjoy a catered Indian buffet, live music, prize drawings, a cash bar, presenter introductions, a keynote speaker, and more!

The Market at SDYC2017 will be alive with amazing local products and services! There will be ample time provided throughout the weekend to browse, network, shop, and maybe even get bodywork and/or a reading. The best thing about shopping at the SDYC2017 Market? You are supporting regional like-minded businesses!

SDYC2017 is the perfect opportunity to meet like-minded yogis and yoginis from across the region. Mingling times are available throughout the weekend: before and during the Welcome Social, during the extended breaks between sessions, during the outdoor sessions, at Saturday lunch, and during the Goodbye Social.

Use code summit1 for $23 off your full weekend registration.