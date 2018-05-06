South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert - Brandon Valley

May 6, 2018 6:00 pm

The South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra is an educational program comprised of four student orchestras, ranging from a beginner string orchestra to an advanced symphonic orchestra. Members of the SDSYO are given the tools and training to pursue their artistic passions. The SDSYO concerts allow students to showcase their talents and perform in a professional environment.

The South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra is designed to enhance young musicians’ talents in an inspiring and educational group setting. Through participation, students build leadership skills, develop musical talents, and create lasting friendships. The SDSYO encourages these students to enjoy a life of active engagement in the arts.