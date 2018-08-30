South Dakota State Fair - Huron
Aug 30, 2018 - Sep 3, 2018
Entertainment, carnival, 4-H and FFA exhibits, kids' activities, livestock competitions and food.
|Location:
|SD State Fairgrounds
|Map:
|890 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-353-7340
|Email:
|peggy.besch@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.sdstatefair.com
All Dates:
Fun for the whole family!
