South Dakota Kayak Challenge - Yankton

May 26, 2017 - May 28, 2017

Racers of the South Dakota Kayak Challenge face 72 miles of wind and waves on the Missouri River between Yankton, S.D. and South Sioux City, Neb. Most of the course is in the National Park Service’s Missouri National Recreational River, a unique waterway that is the only NPS property that holds the designations of Wild and Scenic River, National Park and National Water Trail.


Location:   Riverside Park
Map:   100 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-941-4940
Website:   http://sdkayakchallenge.org/

