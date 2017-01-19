Share |

South Dakota Jazz Festival - Aberdeen

Jan 19, 2017 7:30 pm

Vocal jazz, combos and big bands perform in competitive and non-competitive categories.


Location:   Johnson Fine Arts Center
Map:   12th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-2497
Website:   http://www.northern.edu/academics/schools/SFA/music/Pages/jazzfest.aspx

