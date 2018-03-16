Share |

South Dakota High School Activities Association Visual Arts Contest - Sioux Falls

Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 17, 2018

Student artists compete for awards in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, ceramics and more. 
Gallery will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and close at 9:00 p.m. Reopening at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Awards will be given out around 3:00 p.m. and then the gallery will close at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Awards will be presented during half-time of the state championship basketball game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center meeting rooms 11-14 & Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Map:   1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-224-9261

