South Dakota, First of May (music) - Rapid City
May 4, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Enjoy an evening of music as folk singer/songwriter Eliza Blue releases the single and video for the title track to her upcoming album, South Dakota, 1st of May.
|Black Hills Bureau, South Dakota Public Broadcasting
|415 Main St, Rapid City, SD
|http://www.elizabluemusic.com
