Socks in the Frying Pan (music)
Mar 27, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Irish band, Socks in the Frying Pan, performs at The Matthews in Spearfish at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27. Their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability, and their onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences the world around.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth and BHSU students.
|Location:
|The Matthews Theater
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-6427-973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/sfp/
All Dates:
Mar 27, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Get your tickets early. Seating begins at 7 p.m.
Performance of Irish traditional music.
