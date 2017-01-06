Snow Queen Festival - Aberdeen
Jan 6, 2017 - Jan 14, 2017
High school freshmen and senior girls compete for the Junior Snow Queen and Snow Queen titles and college scholarships.
Junior Coronation Saturday the 7th at 7pm
Snow Queen Coronation Saturday the 14th at 7pm
|Location:
|Civic Theatre
|Map:
|225 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8445
|Website:
|http://www.sdsnowqueen.com/
All Dates:
