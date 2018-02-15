Sno Jam Comedy Festival - Sioux Falls
Feb 15, 2018 - Feb 17, 2018
Thirty comedians from around the country perform. Net proceeds benefit Special Olympics of South Dakota.
Located at Boss' Comedy Club, Total Drag and Fernson on 8th.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls
|Map:
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-681-3706
|Email:
|siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest.com
All Dates:
Feb 15, 2018 - Feb 17, 2018
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.