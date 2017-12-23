Share |

Skates and a Movie - Rapid City

Dec 23, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Come watch a movie on the Main Street Square big screen. Cozy up next to the fire pit or skate to your favorite scenes.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

