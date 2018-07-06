Share |

Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Wacipi - Agency Village

Jul 6, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018

Moccasin tournament, adult and youth rodeo, softball, concessions, food vendors and singing contest.


Location:   Ceremonial Grounds
Map:   Pow Wow Grounds Rd, Sisseton, SD 57262
Phone:   605-698-8278; 605-268-1508

