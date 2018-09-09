Sioux Falls Marathon - Sioux Falls

Sep 9, 2018 6:30 am - 2:00 pm

Runners from across the nation will take to the streets of Sioux Falls and go on a journey through vibrant Downtown Sioux Falls, across beautiful Falls Park, along one of the nation's finest bike trails and through Sioux Falls' historic district.

In 2017, the Sioux Falls Marathon saw a record number of registrants for the second consecutive year with over 3,000 runners. The growth of the race has allowed the Sioux Falls Marathon to grow its partnership with Sanford Children’s Hospital/Miracle Network. Miracle 5K participants and the running community helped raise over $28,000 last year towards CMN, impacting many lives in the community.