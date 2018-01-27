Sioux Empire on Tap - Sioux Falls
Jan 27, 2018
Sioux Falls' largest craft beer festival.
2 sessions: 1-4 p.m. & 5-8 p.m.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Arena
|Map:
|1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://americaontap.com/sioux-empire-on-tap/
All Dates:
