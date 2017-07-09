Share |

Silver City Social - Silver City

Jul 9, 2017 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Art, volksmarch, ice cream and lunch. 


Location:   Historic School House
Map:   Silver City Rd, Silver City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-393-7627
Email:   gomez.johnp@gmail.com
Website:   http://silvercityvfd.com

All Dates:
This year’s event includes a pie and ice cream social, sloppy joes, volksmarch, and artisan fair.

Historic School House 57702 Silver City Rd, Silver City, SD 57702

