Silver City Social - Silver City
Jul 9, 2017 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Art, volksmarch, ice cream and lunch.
|Location:
|Historic School House
|Map:
|Silver City Rd, Silver City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-393-7627
|Email:
|gomez.johnp@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://silvercityvfd.com
All Dates:
This year’s event includes a pie and ice cream social, sloppy joes, volksmarch, and artisan fair.
