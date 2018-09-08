Share |

Sidewalk Arts Festival - Sioux Falls

Sep 8, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Sidewalk Arts Festival (SWAF) is a FREE outdoor event with over 300 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans. Enjoy activities for kids, live entertainment, food vendors and more on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. This event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion and is the region’s largest one-day arts festival.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   sidewalkarts@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/sidewalk-arts-festival

