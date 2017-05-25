Share |

Shemekia Copeland (concert) - Sioux Falls

May 25, 2017 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Shemekia Copeland sounds like no one else. With a voice that is alternately sultry, assertive and roaring, Shemekia’s wide-open vision of contemporary blues, roots and soul music showcases the evolution of a passionate artist with a modern musical and lyrical approach.

 

Fee: Single tickets: $36 / $45 – Student (with ID): $12


Location:   Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-335-6101
Email:   info@sfjb.org
Website:   http://sfjb.org/?shows=shemekia-copeland

All Dates:
May 25, 2017 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Shemekia’s wide-open vision of contemporary blues, roots and soul music showcases the evolution of a passionate artist with a modern musical and lyrical approach.

Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater
Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater 57104 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS