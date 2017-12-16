Share |

Selfies with Santa & Cookies with Mrs. Claus - Sioux Falls

Dec 16, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls at 4200 West 12th Street Saturday, December 16th. They will arrive in the showroom at 11am to take selfies and decorate cookies with all of their favorite boys and girls.  The event will include free hot chocolate, holiday music, family-friendly games and giveaways, including a chance to register to win one Jumbo 5 foot teddy bear!
Location:   Billion Chevrolet
Map:   4200 W. 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-336-1700
Email:   jessica@sterlingemarketing.com
Website:   http://www.BillionAuto.com/santaandmrsclaus

