Sculptures of Erica Merchant - Sioux Falls

Feb 8, 2018 - Mar 9, 2018

The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana University will feature a wall-mounted sculpture in its latest exhibit, Erica Merchant: Fossilized Reflections.


Location:   Augustana's Eide/Dalrymple Gallery in the Froiland Science Complex
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu

