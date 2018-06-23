Sculpture in the Hills - Hill City
Jun 23, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018
Sculpture in the Hills is a public event under a single tent with a chance to meet and talk with artists, see world-class sculpture and have a great time! Events on Saturday & Sunday are free for all ages. See website for more information.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745
|Website:
|http://hillcityarts.org/events/sculpture-in-the-hills/
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018
Art festival.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.