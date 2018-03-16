Schmeckfest - Freeman
Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 17, 2018
German meal served buffet style, craft and food demonstrations and musical production of Godspell. Purchase tickets in advance.
|Location:
|Freeman Academy Campus
|Map:
|748 S Main St, Freeman, SD 57029
|Phone:
|605-925-4542
|Email:
|schmeckfest@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.schmeckfest.com/
All Dates:
Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 17, 2018
Mar 23, 2018 - Mar 24, 2018
German meal and festival.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.