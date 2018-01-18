Share |

Sanford Lab: Science Today & Into the Future - Deadwood

Jan 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Sanford Lab has active science experiments installed and operating nearly a mile underground. The Lab’s future is very bright with plans for physics experiments studying neutrinos and dark matter. Executive Director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, Mike Headley, will outline the Lab’s current activities and future construction plans for one of the largest mega-science projects ever to be attempted on United States soil.

Admission by donation.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cutural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
What's going on a mile underground? Megascience!

