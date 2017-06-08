Rustic Hills Rummage - Sioux Falls

Jun 8, 2017 - Jun 10, 2017

Rustic Hills Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event on the east side of Sioux Falls. Each year this event boasts 50+ rummage sales during the second weekend of June!

Located from Sycamore to Hwy 11 between E 26th and 41st Streets!