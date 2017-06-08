Share |

Rustic Hills Rummage - Sioux Falls

Jun 8, 2017 - Jun 10, 2017

Rustic Hills Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event on the east side of Sioux Falls. Each year this event boasts 50+ rummage sales during the second weekend of June!

Located from Sycamore to Hwy 11 between E 26th and 41st Streets!


Location:   Rustic Hills
Map:   Located from Sycamore to Hwy 11 between E 26th and 41st Streets, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Email:   rustichillsrummage@gmail.com
Website:   http://rustichillsrummage.webs.com/

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2017 - Jun 10, 2017

Rustic Hills Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Rustic Hills
Rustic Hills 57110 Located from Sycamore to Hwy 11 between E 26th and 41st Streets, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS