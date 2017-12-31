Romance, Intrigue, Champagne! (concert) - Rapid City
Dec 31, 2017
Ring in the New Year with Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and bass-baritone Paul Robinson.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://www.bhsymphony.org/newyearseve.html
All Dates:
Dec 31, 2017
