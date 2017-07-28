Roaring Twenties Tour of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood
Jul 28, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
The Roaring Twenties Tour focuses on the lives of the second family that occupied the Adams House: William Emery Adams, his first wife, Alice, daughters Lucile and Helen, and his second wife, Mary. The tour covers a decade filled with unbridled happiness and unbelievable sadness.
The history of Deadwood, in relation to events happening throughout the country and the world during the 1920s, will be explored.
Fee: $15 for members and $20 for non-members
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
