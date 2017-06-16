Roaring Twenties Tour of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Jun 16, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Roaring Twenties Tour focuses on the lives of the second family that occupied the Adams House: William Emery Adams, his first wife, Alice, daughters Lucile and Helen, and his second wife, Mary. The tour covers a decade filled with unbelievable sadness and unbridled happiness. The history of Deadwood, in relation to events happening throughout the country and the world during the 1920s, will also be explored.

Tour offered at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Advance reservations recommended. Call 605-722-4800 for reservations or purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com. Funding provided in part by Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association.