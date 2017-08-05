Share |

Riverside Park Days - Flandreau

Aug 5, 2017 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Riverside Park Days is an annual, two-day festival held on the banks of the Big Sioux River in Flandreau.

During Park Days, the city park is filled with craft and food vendors, hours of musical entertainment, children’s activities and various adult activities, including a softball and bean bag tournaments. The festival celebrates all there is to love about a small town in the summertime, and we hope you’ll join us. Like us on facebook - Riverside Park Days for a full schedule of events.

 

Fee: Free


Location:   Flandreau, SD
Map:   Flandreau City Park, Flandreau, SD 57028
Phone:   605-997-3706
Email:   parkdays@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/riversideparkdays/

All Dates:
