Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival - Yankton
Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018
Held annually at Riverside Park, this event features 50+ food vendors, over 150 art and craft vendors and concerts. Riverboat Days also includes a parade, amphitheater performances, and a fantastic fireworks display! Extreme bull riding will also be featured this year in their new location at Paddlewheel Point.
|Location:
|Riverside Park, Yankton Mall & Paddlewheel Point
|Map:
|200 Levee St., Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-1657
|Website:
|http://www.riverboatdays.com
All Dates:
Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018
This event features 50+ food vendors, over 150 art and craft vendors and concerts.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.