Share |

Ringneck Festival and Bird Dog Challenge - Huron

Nov 9, 2017 - Nov 11, 2017

Teams compete for the most birds using the fewest shells.


Map:   Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-352-0000
Website:   http://www.huronsd.com/visiting-huron/special-events/ringneck-festival-bird-dog-challenge

All Dates:
Nov 9, 2017 - Nov 11, 2017

Teams compete for the most birds using the fewest shells.
57350 Huron, SD 57350

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS