Ribs and more at the Ranch - Freeman

Jun 30, 2018 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Barbecue rib cook-off contest. Official judging will take place in the afternoon, with meals served to the public from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baby back ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and side dishes will be sold ala carte.  Purchase cooked ribs from any of the chef contestants – individually, 3 ribs, 6 ribs or a full rack.


Location:   Freeman Academy Campus
Map:   748 South Main Street, Freeman, SD 57029
Phone:   605-321-7351
Email:   vwaltner@freemanacademy.org

Barbecue rib cook-off contest.

