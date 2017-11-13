Share |

Rhythm Future Quartet - Rapid City

Nov 13, 2017

When four young jazz virtuosos decided to join forces, the Rhythm Future Quartet was born. Named after a Django Reinhardt tune, the Rhythm Future Quartet performs fiery arrangements of Gypsy jazz standards and a few original tunes. This group delivers Gypsy Jazz at its best!


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4111
Website:   http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rhythm-future-quartet

All Dates:
Nov 13, 2017

When four young jazz virtuosos decided to join forces, the Rhythm Future Quartet was born. Named after a Django Reinhardt tune, the Rhythm Future Quartet performs fiery arrangements of Gypsy jazz standards and a few original tunes. This group delivers Gypsy Jazz at its best!
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 57701 444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS