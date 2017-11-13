Rhythm Future Quartet - Rapid City
Nov 13, 2017
When four young jazz virtuosos decided to join forces, the Rhythm Future Quartet was born. Named after a Django Reinhardt tune, the Rhythm Future Quartet performs fiery arrangements of Gypsy jazz standards and a few original tunes. This group delivers Gypsy Jazz at its best!
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4111
|Website:
|http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rhythm-future-quartet
All Dates:
