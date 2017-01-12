RASDAK 2017 route announcement - Sioux Falls.

Jan 12, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

RASDAK will be celebrating 5 years in 2017 and we are celebrating! For five years we have invited cyclists to come ride in our great state. Our theme will be Lookin Back Movin' Forward as we look back at the last couple of years of RASDAK but also the eight years of Tour de Kota and how cycling is on the move in our state. Come celebrate with us in Sioux Falls as there will be Sioux Falls rides/groups/events at the 1/12/17 event also promoting their rides in 2017 in the Sioux Falls area.