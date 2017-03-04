"Powering Homestake - Spearfish's 115 Year-Old Hydroelectric Plant" - Spearfish
Mar 4, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Paul Higbee will present the amazing story of how Homestake drilled through miles of rock to create Spearfish’s Homestake Hydroelectric Plant. He will share the fascinating history he uncovered while writing the booklet on the plant for the Spearfish Historic Preservation Commission. This 115 year old plant is “engineering at it’s best” states Paul. The technology used at the same time the Titanic was built, has kept this plant running for decades and it is still a major active facility in Spearfish to this day.
Fee: Donations accepted
All Dates:
