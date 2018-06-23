Share |

"Killer Queens" Mystery Dinner Theater - Deadwood

Jul 13, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

"Killer Queens" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater fun old Deadwood style. Madams, Murder, Mystery - business as usual in Deadwood. Guess the correct killer for a chance to win a bottle of Black Hills wine!

Tickets available at: www.Deadwood1876Theater.com or call 605-580-5799

Fee: $50


Location:   Deadwood Comfort Inn
Map:   225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-580-5799
Email:   dwd1876theater@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.deadwood1876theater.com

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 30, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 13, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 20, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 21, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS